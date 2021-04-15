Ribbon cutting, groundbreaking ceremony held at Baptist Home in Ashland

ASHLAND – Under a clear blue sky, the Baptist Home-Ashland celebrated the opening of their first congregate living apartment building, April 1, with a ribbon cutting and Open House followed by a groundbreaking ceremony on the site of the future care facility and chapel.

After the ceremony, guests were invited to tour the new congregate living apartment building, featuring twelve spacious, one-bedroom apartments, a large common living room for socializing and visits which includes a fireplace, covered parking, video security, keyless entries, walk-in showers, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen.

The central Missouri property was purchased debt-free from funds provided by The Baptist Home Foundation in 2014. Upon completion of Phase II of the 73-acre property just north of Ashland and west of Hwy 63, the campus will be a complete continuum of care retirement community offering independent (active) living, assisted living, intermediate care, and skilled care. In addition, at the heart of the new care facility will be the Duke-Nelson Chapel, made possible through the generosity of several donors and a $100,000 Challenge Grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Campus Administrator Derek Tamm said, “Today was a great day to celebrate a significant milestone in the development of this beautiful campus while setting the wheels in motion for Phase II of the project, the care facility and chapel.”

In addition to providing educational resources and advocacy for the aging, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries are committed to providing quality, compassionate care at each of their campus locations. Baptist Homes have three other continuum of care retirement communities across Missouri in Arcadia Valley (Ironton), Chillicothe and Ozark, each offering a distinctively Christian setting with full-time campus pastors available to minister to residents, their families, and staff.

President Dr. Rodney Harrison shared, “Today the Baptist Homes’ family of residents, staff, friends and partners celebrated God’s faithfulness. The dedication of the congregant living apartments is a significant milepost for the Ashland campus. To be able to break ground on the continuum of care facility and Duke-Nelson chapel on the same day is nothing short of amazing. It is my prayer that current and future residents will experience a Christlike environment and quality of care.”

For application and rates information, visit www.thebaptisthome.org/ashland.