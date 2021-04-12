Quackenbos to join SBU’s Christian Ministry faculty

BOLIVAR – Dr. David Quackenbos will be joining the faculty of the Courts Redford Division of Christian Ministry as an assistant professor of Christian ministry for the Fall 2021 semester.

“After a nationwide search, the Lord has blessed us by bringing Dr. David Quackenbos to SBU,” said Dr. Matt Kimbrough, head of the Division of Christian Ministry and assistant provost for spiritual formation. “David is a man of God who cherishes Scripture and faithfully serves the local church.”

Quackenbos comes to SBU from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., where he has been an instructor in the School of Divinity since 2016. After a 20-year career in the U.S. Navy and retiring as a Naval Commander in 2008, God called him to the field of Biblical studies.

“My wife and I are thrilled to be making the move to Bolivar,” Quackenbos said. “We have truly seen God’s hand in the entire application and decision process, which included the opportunity to meet many of the wonderful faculty and staff of SBU. For over a decade, I have felt a strong call on my life to teach Biblical studies, especially the Old Testament. I am grateful for the chance to continue this journey at a university so committed to teaching God’s Word. We look forward to joining the Bearcat family this fall!”

Quackenbos has a bachelor’s degree in history from Duke University and a master’s degree in history from Old Dominion University. He completed a Master of Arts in Old Testament and a Master of Divinity in Advanced Biblical Studies from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., in 2012. He completed a Ph.D. in Biblical Studies with an emphasis in Old Testament Studies from SEBTS in 2019.

“While on campus, David interacted with SBU students, faculty, administrators, and trustees, all of whom noted his unique amiable and approachable nature,” Kimbrough said. “I am confident that David’s expertise in Old Testament studies and passion for teaching will motivate the next generation of SBU students to value the entire Bible as the foundation for faithful Christian ministry. We are thrilled to welcome David and Barbara to the SBU family this fall.”

Quackenbos will teach primarily in Biblical studies, especially courses related to the Old Testament and Hebrew.

For more information about the Redford Division at SBU, contact Dr. Matt Kimbrough at mkimbrough@SBUniv.edu or (417) 328-1767.