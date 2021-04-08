SBU trustees add members to Presidential Search Committee

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University’s Board of Trustees voted this week to add four members from within the University to the Presidential Search Committee.

The new members, who have full voting rights as part of the committee, are:

Anna Saffels, student representative

Robbie Bryant, staff representative

Dr. Nathan Wright, faculty representative

Tara Parson, administration representative

“We held campus forums two weeks ago to seek input from faculty, staff and students regarding the presidential profile to be used in the search process,” said the Rev. David L. Brown, PSC chair. “During these forums, one request we heard multiple times was the need to include representation outside the Board of Trustees on the Presidential Search Committee. While the final vote for hiring the president is the responsibility of the Board of Trustees, this added representation will be invaluable during the search process.”

Executive search firm CarterBaldwin is assisting with the search for SBU’s 26th president. The committee plans to accept applications this spring, interview candidate during the summer and have an announcement by early fall.

More information regarding the search will be posted at SBUniv.edu/PresidentSearch as it becomes available.