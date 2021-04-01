Missouri Acteen named to national WMU panel

LEWISTOWN – National WMU has selected three outstanding young women to this year’s National Acteens Panel, including one Missourian: namely, Kayla Moore of First Baptist Church of Lewistown.

As a member of Acteens for the past six years, Moore, a high school senior, has helped lead her Acteens group, Vacation Bible School, Girls in Action retreats, coed events, her youth group and during mission trips.

In summer of 2019, Moore went on a mission trip to Uganda with her Acteens leader and others. While there, they organized and conducted two Bible clubs, visited mothers of newborns, and arranged gifts to distribute among mothers at a hospital for premature babies. They also attended a local Sunday morning worship service and visited a nearby village where they had the opportunity to share testimonies and invite people to church.

Moore describes missions as a lifestyle and a decision that needs to be made every day.

“As Christians, we are called to dedicate our lives to please and live for Jesus,” Moore asserted. “Every day we have opportunities to share the love of Jesus with whomever we meet. Missions is not just for missionaries, it is for me. I am a servant of God, doing His work and His mission. This is what Christians are supposed to do. We’re called to be His light.”

Moore encourages this daily reminder, “Serve the Lord with all you do, and go out of your way to bring Jesus into someone’s life every day.”

Moore’s pastor, the Rev. Ted Middleton, has seen her live out her missions focus.

“Kayla encourages those around her to follow Jesus,” Middleton noted. “One of her friends recently came to know the Lord as their personal Savior as a direct result of Kayla sharing the love of Jesus with them. Not only is she a good example before them, but she helps to show them how to live for Jesus. She has learned to lead others well.”