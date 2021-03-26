SBU announces presidential search timeline

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Working in conjunction with executive search firm CarterBaldwin, Southwest Baptist University’s Presidential Search Committee has established the following timeline for the presidential search:

• Spring 2021 — CarterBaldwin is vigorously recruiting and identifying candidates for the position.

• Summer 2021 — The Presidential Search Committee and CarterBaldwin will complete a systematic process of candidate vetting, interviewing, background checks, and references, with the goal of recommending a finalist for formal consideration.

• Late summer/early fall 2021 — Board of Trustees will introduce SBU’s 26th President.

Search Committee Chairman David Brown, pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Lebanon, asks that Missouri Baptists continue to pray for SBU, the Presidential Search Committee members and the candidates as we work through the search process.

CarterBaldwin assists Presidential Search Committee

Executive search firm CarterBaldwin is assisting the Southwest Baptist University Board of Trustees with the search and selection process for the University’s 26th President.

“CarterBaldwin is ranked among the Top 40 executive search firms in the United States and has been recognized on multiple occasions as one of the country’s best recruiting firms,” Brown said. “They specialize in academic and educational searches and are also evangelical and understand the dynamics of what we will be looking for in our next president.”

Presidential Search Committee members include these trustees and ex officio members:

Rev. David Brown, committee chair

Dr. Mike Roy, committee vice-chair

Dr. Eddie Bumpers, Board of Trustees chair

Tim Carter

Dr. Jonathan Hayashi

Bob Ingold

Kyle Lee, Board of Trustees vice-chair

Linda Marshall

Cheryl Mayfield, Board of Trustees secretary

Josh L. Trimble

Dr. John Yeats, ex officio, Missouri Baptist Convention executive director

Jon Nelson, ex officio, Missouri Baptist Convention president

The search committee scheduled forums with SBU faculty, staff and students to provide an update on the presidential search process.

“As we conduct this nationwide search for the next leader of SBU, we appreciate the prayers of faculty, staff, students, alumni, donors and Missouri Baptists,” Brown said. “The Lord is answering your prayers and helping us through this process.”

John Yeats, executive director of the Missouri Baptist Convention, said, “This is a great decision by Dr. Brown and the Presidential Search Committee. SBU is a world-class university and needs the services of a prestigious firm such as Carter Baldwin. They are the number one search firm for university leadership at Christian universities in North America. SBU needs a leader that can stand confidently on the world stage and promote the value of Christian Higher Education from an articulate biblical worldview.”