RA Congress to gather in Sedalia, April 23-24

SEDALIA – The RA Congress is back! After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, plans are moving forward for an exciting two-day event created especially for boys and their leaders in the church.

RA Congress will be held April 23-24 on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Regardless if a church has the Royal Ambassadors (RAs) program, all churches are encouraged to bring a group of boys, along with their leaders. Online registration will be accepted now through April 8 at mobaptist.org/wmu/ra-congress/.

RAs is a WMU program for boys in grades 1-6, Travis Webb, newly appointed RA Consultant said. RA Congress is an event at which boys and adult leaders can share in Christian fellowship and fun.

“This year boys will enjoy competing in events like campcraft, softball throw and soccer-goal kicking,” Webb said. “Boys will also be offered a basketball hot-shot, meet-a-missionary time, football punt-pass-kick, pellet guns, archery, RA Racers (pinewood derby) and more.”

Through the RA program, boys participate in activities, study the Bible, learn about missions and learn how to live on-mission themselves. The activities also often appeal to boys not attending church, and their unchurched dads.

Initially, the event was to be hosted at Windermere, however, the website and registration page have been fully updated, so visit it for more information.

While Covid-19 is still a concern, many who are bringing groups are in agreement to hold the event. RA Congress will follow all local guidelines including those required by the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults, which can be previewed online. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.