Yeats to speak at Midwest March For Life

JEFFERSON CITY – One of the nation’s largest pro-life events of the year will be held April 14 at the State Capitol, and among its featured speakers will be Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director John Yeats.

The Midwest March For Life will begin with a prayer walk at 8 a.m. on the south lawn of the State Capitol. The prayer walk will include assignments and prayer cards to ensure that prayers are offered in behalf of every lawmaker and staff member in the Capitol. A pre-rally will begin at 9:15, followed by the actual march at 10 a.m., and main rally at 11 a.m., featuring Yeats. Other speakers include: Jeanne Mancini, national director for March for Life; Bridget Van Means, president, Thrive St. Louis; and Brian Westbrook, executive director of Coalition for Life, St. Louis.

At 2 p.m., the organization known as Support After Abortion, will sponsor a play entitled “Viable.” The one-act play is a dramatic depiction of the real life struggle a couple faces being impacted by abortion. On average, one in four women in any church in America has experienced abortion in one way or another and most hold the secret inside forever. In 60 minutes, with three actors and two chairs, “Viable’s” storyline is a passionate portrayal of one woman attempting to protect her emotions amidst decades of impact by abortion. The leading character, Judy, suffers psychologically for three decades from a wound that time alone cannot heal until she encounters healing through the redeeming love of Jesus Christ.

The Missouri Baptist Convention, The Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, The Pathway and the MBCH-affiliate The Lighthouse are all endorsers of the Midwest March for Life.