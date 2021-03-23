Summer DR internships open to college students

JEFFERSON CITY – Maddy Atwell is enthusiastic about her work as the MBC collegiate Disaster Relief coordinator. She invites students to join her in an internship opportunity this summer where they will be trained and immersed in the work of Disaster Relief (DR) and recovery efforts.

Atwell said “We wanted to let you know about one of our incredible opportunities for college students. It is a ten week summer missions program. This internship allows college-aged students to travel to disaster sites and use disaster relief to share the love of Christ.”

She said the internship is paid with a stipend; and housing, training, travel, and food costs are also covered. College credit for the internship is available.

Students will be trained in five areas of SBC DR: mass care feeding, child care, flood recovery, chainsaw, and shower trailers. Atwell added, “This is an exciting opportunity that allows students to gain real life experience, discipleship, leadership skills, and a missional opportunity during their summer.”

She said last year they recruited nine student interns. They begin their summer with orientations as a student summer missionary and then are further trained in the five areas of DR work. They then are sent out across the nation (wherever disasters are occurring) to work alongside other DR volunteers bringing “help hope and healing” to persons in crisis.

It might be a tornado in Missouri or a flood along a river somewhere in the nation. The students might have the opportunity to do childcare in a disaster zone or do mass feeding, chainsaw work or operate a shower trailer for disaster survivors or DR volunteers.

Students from any educational background are welcome to apply, as long was they are high school graduates and enrolled in college or university. There were ten students recruited to the team last year. They served in Missouri, North Carolina and Nebraska last summer. Previously the collegiate DR teams have gone to Connecticut, Texas and Colorado. They won’t know until the disasters occur where the teams may be sent.

Atwell said the main focus is to serve people. In doing that they can develop as leaders and grow spiritually. “It is a really cool opportunity for any student interested in this ministry.”

Learn more at mobaptist.org/dr-internships or reach out Maddy Atwell, at 660-541-0907. Applications are due by April 1, 2021.