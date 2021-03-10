SBU’s Overly receives MBCH scholarship, funded by the Mo. Baptist Foundation

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University senior Briana Overly is the first recipient of a $5,000 scholarship representing a partnership among three Missouri Baptist entities.

The Missouri Baptist Children’s Home Scholarship is funded by the Missouri Baptist Foundation and awarded annually to a social work major at SBU.

“We are delighted to partner with the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home and the Missouri Baptist Foundation to support many of the most vulnerable in our society,” said Dr. Brad Johnson, acting president at SBU. “The work of the Children’s Home is vital to the work of Missouri Baptists. Southwest Baptist University is pleased to connect talented, ministry-minded Social Work majors, like Briana, with opportunities to live out their God-given calling to serve and lead in this important arena.”

As the scholarship recipient, Overly is completing her field work at the MBCH’s Springfield office. After her graduation in May 2021, she will be prepared to work full time at the Children’s Home.

“Coming from a single parent household and not having any knowledge of scholarships and funding for school, it was an amazing blessing for us,” Overly said. “Through this scholarship I was able to get an apartment with my roommate to help lower school cost.”

After working with children in an orphanage in Thailand during a Center for Global Connections trip at SBU, Overly said she felt God’s call into social work as a career.

“Another sign God gave me was seeing my cousins and their stories with state care,” she said. “I was called to make a difference in the lives of kids and older youth.”

Overly is the daughter of Rebecca Overly of Kansas City, Kan., and a member of South Haven Baptist Church, Springfield.