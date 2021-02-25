Much in life requires regular help from others. For instance, every year people go to the doctor for an annual check-up. Even without a physical ailment, there’s wisdom in being regularly examined. Similarly, people take automobiles to the mechanic for preventative maintenance. Since everything eventually deteriorates, there’s wisdom in having someone regularly care for your vehicle.

Yet when it comes to soul care, many people in churches are disinterested. Thinking that counseling is for the emotionally unstable, many Christians see little value in receiving Scriptural counsel. However, Biblical Counseling speaks to more than those emotionally unstable. Biblical Counseling addresses every person’s desires, passions, and patterns of behavior. Biblical Counseling is where theology meets the practical day-to-day struggles and interactions of life. Putting it simply – every Christian needs Biblical Counseling.

Biblical Counseling is the systematizing of historic Christian faith and putting it into practice. Believing Scripture to be inerrant and sufficient for “everything pertaining to life and godliness” (2 Peter 1:3), Biblical Counseling illuminates inner desires through biblical theology. Jesus taught that “the mouth speaks out of that which fills the heart” (Matthew 12:34), meaning the root of all behavior is the heart itself (the essence of our personhood). Rather than attempting to fix presenting issues, Biblical Counseling tracks behavior to the hidden recesses of the heart. Using the power of God’s inspired word (2 Timothy 3:16) and the help of the Holy Spirit who “guides you into all truth” (John 16:13), Biblical Counseling admonishes Christians to grow further into the image of Christ.

Therefore, every Christian needs Biblical Counseling. Every Christian requires guidance not only for biblical blind spots, but also for personal growth in the faith. Christians who willingly open their souls to the scrutiny of Scripture watch over their hearts with all diligence, knowing “from it flow the springs of life” (Proverbs 4:23). Just as Christians rightly desire Gospel-centered preaching broadly applied to life, so too should Christians rightly desire Gospel-centered counseling specifically applied to life situations. If Paul prioritized the dual ministries of public preaching and private exhortation (Acts 20:20), so too should Christians today. If Christians still sin, the need for Biblical Counseling still remains.

In a world inundated with labels and drugs, Christians need continual proclamation of the hope of God’s Word. As sin progressively shifts focus away from Christ, Biblical Counseling refocuses our vision upon our Savior. Instead of hoping in coping or sedation through medication, God’s Word sufficiently provides Gospel hope for the real-life moments of human experience. Scripture speaks into the messiness of life with answers that heal and change. Instead of defeat, Biblical Counseling points Christians to the victory of a Savior who sufficiently fills our deepest desires in Himself. In a world full of brokenness, Biblical Counseling spotlights the only One who makes all things new – Jesus Christ.

No matter your past experiences or present realities, there’s always answers and hope in Christ. Whatever you might be experiencing, Jesus is sufficient for the brokenness of life. He not only knows your heart but desires you to have life everlasting through growth in His Spirit. Christians would be wise to receive biblical admonition from a Spirit-filled trusted Christian. Experience the wholeness that comes from maturing through biblical exhortation. Celebrate the victory through Christ’s defeat over all your sin. And believer, don’t go through the Christian journey alone. Every Christian needs Biblical Counseling.