DR sends hand sanitizer to The Baptist Home, associations, churches

JEFFERSON CITY – In a pandemic it is important to wash hands often and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently. The Missouri Baptist Convention Disaster Relief (DR) ministry was the recipient of a shipment of 48 pallets of hand sanitizer from the non-profit organization Global Citizen USA, based in Chicago, Ill.

Of that shipment, the Baptist Homes in Chillicothe, Ironton and Ozark were provided 10 pallets, and 38 others have been distributed to associations and churches around Missouri.

Spencer Hutson, a representative of the Baptist Home said, “It is a great blessing to us. The need (for bulk shipments of sanitizer) was an unexpected expense. It was costing us thousands of dollars. The savings we will realize not having to make future purchases is helping us. We use it by the gallons trying keep everything clean. So on behalf of Dr. Rodney Harrison and the administrators of these three homes, we are blessed and grateful for the assistance from MBC DR.”

He said the boxes have also been made available to many associations and churches and are being distributed by directors of missions and pastors. Each box contains 12 containers of the solution.

Global Citizen USA CEO Beti Vere said the non-profit was created three years ago to assist disaster relief organizations. She connected with the national SBC disaster relief office in Alpharetta, Ga., and then made contact with Gaylon Moss of Missouri DR. Global Citizen USA received the product and the shipping costs from generous donors who contributed to help alleviate some of the struggle with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she feels blessed to help with Missouri DR and appreciates them getting the product into the hands of those that need it.

Missouri DR Director Gaylon Moss said “We were glad to leverage this resource to collaborate with other Missouri Baptist partners. MBC is trying to do our part in reducing the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging practices of good hygiene.”