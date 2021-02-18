Lake of the Ozarks DOM nets gubernatorial appointment

JEFFERSON CITY – Timothy Faber of Laurie, director of missions for the Lake of the Ozarks Baptist Association, has been appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights by Gov. Mike Parson.

Faber, who serves as chairman of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Christian Life Commission, has served churches in Warsaw, Kidder, and Boonville. He has participated in short term ministry projects in Canada, Belarus, and several states. He is a past member of the City of Kidder City Council.

Faber holds a bachelor of science degree in religious studies and psychology from Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar. He also holds a master of divinity degree from Luther Rice Seminary, Lithonia, Ga., and a doctor of ministry from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, Lynchburg, Va.

Faber is joined on the commission by two other Missouri Southern Baptists, Jonathan Hayashi, pastor, Northern Hills Baptist Church, Holt, and Jade Jump, wife of Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Board member Brian Jump, pastor, First Clever. The commission chair is held by Martha Skaggs, formerly a member of First Baptist Church, Paris.