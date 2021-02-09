Mahomes’ foundation recognizes Restoration House

HARRISON – The farm fields surrounding the former church facility and parsonage seem worlds apart from the environment most of the residents of Restoration House have managed to escape from. Eighteen adult women live there as they transition out of the world of human sex trafficking.

The facility was founded by the Blue River Kansas City Baptist Association seven years ago. The ministry was named Restoration House of Greater Kansas City and has now become a separate non-profit corporation.

They have a quiet, rural facility in the farm fields outside of the town of Harrison. These women, who are human sex trafficking survivors, are able to live there as they receive therapy and rebuild their lives. The women do not like to be called “victims” according to the home’s leadership staff.

Thanks to several gifts from the “15 And Mahomies Foundation,” they were able to raise several thousand dollars to help fund the work of Restoration House. A gala and silent auction was held, Jan. 30, which netted $146,000 in donations.

Restoration House Director Rodney Hammer, who is also the executive director of missions for Blue River Kansas City Baptist Association said they were particularly grateful to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for several football memorabilia items donated for the auction. His charity, the 15 and Mahomies Foundation, also provided a grant of $15,000 for the facility. One framed Mahomes jersey brought in $5,250 in the auction.

“The farm” as the residents like to call it, is a former church facility for the First Baptist Church of East Lynn, which had closed down and ownership shifted to the association. A former church building, gymnasium and parsonage have been renovated into several bedrooms and common living facilities for the residents and staff of the center.

They have livestock and produce to raise as well. Chickens, as well as small goats, are raised and eggs are sold. A garden is planted each year, providing some of the food and allowing produce to be sold. They also have a workshop where they make products to sell such as coffee tumblers and other decorative items. These activities are part of the rehabilitation therapy that the survivors are given through Restoration House.

Residents cook, grow food, care for the livestock, take fitness classes and do artwork as they recover from the trauma they have experienced. Hammer said the goal is to try to “restore and empower them as survivors.”

At the annual gala and silent auction, participants were able to hear from some of the residents of the facility.

One anonymous woman said, “Growing up in the inner city, I came from a family that were mostly atheists.”

She added, “I never knew who God was. I grew up in foster homes. I never knew who my dad was. I went to live with my grandmother. Then I ran away and was running with some gangs in south-central Los Angeles. I was getting lured into a situation where I ended up being human trafficked. My gang sold me to my trafficker.”

She continued, “I met some women out on the street, and they prayed for me. They gave me a Bible and a CD with some Christian songs.” She said she discovered that “everything I was looking for was Jesus Christ.”

One night her trafficker was beating her and tried to drown her in the bathtub. After it was over, she picked up the little orange Bible those ladies had given to her. She knew where a gun was hidden and she thought about killing her pimp. But instead she read the Bible and she decided to run away. She fled the house, and she said, “I forgave him.” She looked up the ladies on the street and got help to escape the trap she was in. “They saved me,” she said.

She thanked the donors at the gala event and said that she is now in a safe environment, and she said, “One day I hope I can help save girls out of this lifestyle.”

The facility partners with the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home to run a facility nearby where minor children and teenage girls are cared for who have been rescued from trafficking.

Hammer thanked those who have contributed to the fundraising effort, and he welcomed anyone with questions to get in touch with their staff by visiting their website, www.restorationhousekc.org, or liking and following their Facebook page.