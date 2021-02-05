Former Missourian to lead Texas Baptist Men

HILLSBORO – Former Missourian, David Wells, has been selected as the disaster relief (DR) director for Texas Baptist Men, located in Dallas. Wells moved from Sandy Baptist Church, Hillsboro, last year to be the assistant director for Texas Baptist Men DR. He served as an interim director and was then promoted this past month for the position which was vacated last fall by former Missourian, Dwain Carter. Carter is now serving as a pastor in Tilden, Texas.

Wells has been involved in disaster relief in Wyoming, Missouri and Texas for 25 years. For a time he was the associate director of Missouri Baptist DR. His wife, Laura, served as the MBC WMU executive director.

Wells said, “Through those years in Missouri I had the opportunity to start and lead the first shower unit and the first laundry unit in Missouri DR.”

He added, “The Lord (through Missouri DR) definitely helped me develop leadership skills to lead Texas Baptist Men disaster relief. The Lord put a call on my heart for disaster relief early in my ministry and Missouri DR allowed me to fulfill that call of the Lord in my life.”

A spokesman for Texas Baptist Men said he did phenomenal ministry as interim director this past fall. “Most importantly, he has a heart for serving God and helping others serve God as well.”

Wells told The Pathway that he believes SBC Disaster Relief is still a vital ministry in Southern Baptist life.

“I have seen lives changed every year as we bring help hope and healing to hurting world. Just as I have felt called to disaster relief work I have found there are many out there that have the call of God in their life to come and work with disaster relief. Therefore I feel strongly that this ministry will continue for many years because of God’s activity in it.”

He added, “I cherish the friendships I’ve made through MBC DR over the years. I have so many memories of call outs through the years but my most valued ones are getting to see my fellow workers which we call family each time we go out.”

Gaylon Moss, MBC DR director said, “We congratulate David on this advancement in DR leadership. I have known David since his disaster relief work with the Wyoming Convention back in the 90’s. He exhibits the fruit of the Spirit and has a lot of experience. We pray God’s best for him and look forward to working with him in this new role.”