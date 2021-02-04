Registration open for April 9-10 WMU celebration

JEFFERSON CITY – Like-minded women and men will gather April 9 and 10 in a Relentless Pursuit to know God more, the theme of this year’s Missouri Woman’s Missionary Union (MWMU) Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting.

Registration is now open for the event, which will be held at First Baptist Church, Lake St. Louis.

MWMU President Jan Turner said the two-day agenda will be packed with motivating speakers and testimonies, breakout sessions, WMU age level training, bookstore shopping, Madge Truex Fund Offering and a gift basket silent auction to support the Alberta Gilpin Fund.

“We are especially excited about the Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting this year,” Turner said. “We did not see our brothers and sisters last year due to the cancelation of the event, so we are overjoyed with anticipation.”

As always, the meeting will not disappoint.

“Missions Celebration will offer a wide variety of activities for attendees with all interests and of all ages,” MWMU Executive Director Bonnie Carter said. “The experience will also foster a special bonding and uniting opportunity for Missouri Baptists, at a very affordable price.”

Visit mobaptist.org/wmu/mwmu for information, and early registration which is available now through March 12 for $40, then increasing afterwards to $50. The student fee for grades 7th – collegiate is $15. Childcare will again be provided this year, with reservations requested by March 5.

“We hope to have a strong number of men, women and students, attend the Celebration this year,” Carter said. “Let’s not let the cancellation last year affect our relentless pursuit to become more well-equipped women and men for God’s work.”

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults. WMU also wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.