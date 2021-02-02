Task force releases report on Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission

NASHVILLE – A Southern Baptist task force studying the effectiveness of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) issued its report, Feb. 1.

Commissioned in February 2020 by the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, the task force was charged with reviewing the activities of the ERLC, which is tasked with helping churches understand the moral demands of the gospel and public policy, as well as promoting religious liberty on behalf of Southern Baptists. The task force was also created to “assess whether the actions of the [ERLC] and its leadership are affecting Cooperative Program giving or the further advancement of the Cooperative Program.”

To read the full report, visit the following links:

• The report: https://3c9inr29cnbxopwsm4bdy491-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Final-Report-of-the-ERLC-Study-Task-Force.pdf.

• The appendices to the report: https://3c9inr29cnbxopwsm4bdy491-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Final-Appendices-ERLC-Study-Task-Force.pdf