Gospel to be presented to Missouri lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri lawmakers and their staffs will be presented the gospel during a special evangelistic outreach service to be held in The Rotunda of the State Capitol at 11:30 a.m., on Feb. 17.

Sponsored by Capitol Ministries, the service will feature Missouri Baptist Evangelist Sam Moore, special music by vocalist Heather Allen of Ashland Baptist Church and pianist and State Rep. Hannah Kelly, R-Mountain Grove, who attends Liberty Faith Church.

“The purpose of this event is to bring a simple, clear presentation of the gospel with an invitation to accept Christ,” said Matt Goodsell of Capitol Ministries and pastor of Ashland Baptist Church.

“We will prayer walk the State Capitol the day before and provide tracts of the Gospel of John,” he added. The event sponsors include Capitol Ministries, the Fellowship of Missouri Baptist Evangelists and The Pocket Testament League. The tracts are being supplied by The Pocket Testament League.

While the event is geared toward lawmakers, their staffs and workers at the State Capitol, the public is invited.

Under the sponsorship of Capitol Ministries, Goodsell will conduct weekly Bible studies for lawmakers, their staffs and State Capitol employees every Thursday at 7 a.m., in the office of State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick beginning Jan. 28.

A second evangelistic event is scheduled in The Rotunda, May 11.