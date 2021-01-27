Super Summer dates set for June: Camp schedule adjusted to address COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON CITY – High school and middle school students from Missouri Baptist Churches will gather in mid-June on the campuses of Southwest Baptist University (SBU) and Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) for Super Summer.

According to Jason Walters, MBC specialist for age-based ministry, the 2021 camp will focus on Jesus as a “Paragon,” which he defined as “a perfect example” and “model of excellence.”

“Jesus was the perfect image of God the Father in human flesh,” Walters said, referring to Hebrews 1:3. “He was a Paragon. If it is true one is shaped by who or what they follow, then as followers of Jesus, it is imperative that we are following and being shaped by the Jesus of the Bible.

“However, there is more than one version of Jesus floating around in our culture today,” Walters added. “Thus, it is crucially important for students to know and recognize the Jesus of the Bible, our Paragon, and follow Him.

“This year at Super Summer we will be exploring the biblical vision of Jesus based on the New Testament with the hope of ensuring students follow the Paragon, the authentic Jesus of the Bible.”

The camp speaker is Scott Kindig, an Integrated Navigator for The Future of the Church Company. Kindig has 32 years of experience in ministry as a student pastor, Baptist state convention missionary, next generation disciple-making pastor, executive pastor. He has also been a ministry speaker and trainer for over 25 years and has appeared at numerous leadership training events, conferences, student camps and speaking events around the country.

Worship will be led by the Encounter Band, from the Encounter Church in Arnold. “They led worship for us at the Youth Evangelism Conference in January of 2020 and did a fantastic job,” Walters said.

To allow for social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis, there will be four sessions of Super Summer this year, instead of two sessions as in years past. Sessions one (June 13-16) and two (June 16-19) will take place at HLGU. Sessions three (June 20-23) and four (June 23-26) will take place at SBU.

“Also,” Walters said, “we plan on keeping church groups together throughout the week instead of splitting students into teams based on their grade.”

Registration for Super Summer begins April 1. Student registration is $195, and adult registration is $140.

“We strongly encourage churches to download the registration packet and be prepared for registration when it opens,” Walters said. “Obviously with COVID-19, things are going to be uncertain; however, in the past we have had some of our weeks fill-up very quickly. So, if your church is set on coming to camp on specific dates, be ready when registration opens. This year, we are using a new registration platform so most, if not all, of your forms can be filled-out online. Be sure to download the registration packet at the Super Summer website for all the information on how registration will work”

To learn more or to access registration packets or promotional items, visit www.mobaptist.org/supersummer.