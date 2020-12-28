SBU prayer service to open Parson’s inaugural events

BOLIVAR – Inaugural events for Missouri Gov. Michael L. Parson will begin with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Jan. 9, on the campus of Southwest Baptist University.

Parson and his wife, Teresa, are long-time members of First Baptist Church, Bolivar.

The traditional inauguration ceremony, where Parson will take his oath of office, is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 11, on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

To get updates from Missouri’s Bicentennial Inaugural Committee, which organized these events, visit www.movingmoforward.com/.