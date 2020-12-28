Pathway

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Supreme Court Justice Mary Russell administers the oath of office to Gov. Mike Parson in 2018 as his wife, Teresa, looks on. He will once again take his oath of office, Jan. 11, 2021. (State of Missouri photo.)

SBU prayer service to open Parson’s inaugural events

BOLIVAR – Inaugural events for Missouri Gov. Michael L. Parson will begin with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Jan. 9, on the campus of Southwest Baptist University.

Parson and his wife, Teresa, are long-time members of First Baptist Church, Bolivar.

The traditional inauguration ceremony, where Parson will take his oath of office, is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 11, on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

To get updates from Missouri’s Bicentennial Inaugural Committee, which organized these events, visit www.movingmoforward.com/.

