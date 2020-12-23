Windermere structure ‘a total loss’ after Dec. 23 fire

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was updated at 11:35 a.m., Jan. 12.

ROACH – Firefighters were dispatched to the Windermere Baptist Conference Center here at 5:07 a.m., Dec. 23, as flames engulfed a “structure” attached to the campground’s main dining hall, according to Fire Chief Scott Frandsen of the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD).

“Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control approximately 2 hours after they arrived on scene,” Frandsen reported. “The structure where the fire originated was a total loss, with the main dining hall receiving minor smoke and water damage.”

Windermere President Tim Huddleston, said that the destroyed “structure” – called the Fireside Lodge – had been under renovation and was empty.

The Fireside Lodge’s destruction, he said, doesn’t have a “huge impact operationally” on Windermere. However, the lodge – which was connected to the main dining hall by a breezeway – was one of Windermere’s original buildings.

“I hate that it was destroyed, because I know there was a lot of history there,” Huddleston said. “It’s been a little bit of everything through the years, from way back when it was even a girl’s dorm. But then it was the snack shack for a time, and some other things, too.”

Though investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire, Frandsen reported soon after the event that the fire didn’t “appear to be suspicious in nature.” Huddleston said that, according to investigators, it may have been caused by some random, unknown electrical spark.

Huddleston said Windermere is currently speaking with its insurance company. No decisions have been made about whether the building will be rebuilt.

Huddleston expressed gratitude for first responders in the MCFPD. “They were amazing in their response time, and the sheer amount of manpower and equipment they had was impressive,” he said.

Frandsen reported that “one MCFPD Firefighter suffered a hand injury, and one MCFPD Firefighter suffered a minor back injury, (but) neither firefighter required transport to a medical facility.

Windermere is owned by Straightway Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of the Missouri Baptist Foundation.