Children at Lebanon church host drive-in nativity service

LEBANON – It’s not unheard of to see donkeys and camels gathered around a live nativity, but more modern modes of transportation came to see the true meaning of Christmas presented by Hillcrest Baptist Church, here, Dec. 4.

Marty Kinnett said the church was inspired by successes they saw this summer with their pandemic-altered Vacation Bible School. She said their drive-in family night was a hit, so they figured it might work for a nativity presentation as well.

“We’ve never done something like this before,” Kinnett said. “In the past, we’ve presented the Christmas story inside. We wanted them to hear it and still be in the car and safe.”

More than 30 of Hillcrest’s kids dressed up in their best robes and animal outfits and performed three, 10-minute nativity presentations for three waves of 75 families safe and warm in their vehicles. Those families heard the Christmas story out of Luke 2, while the children acted out the parts.

“Everyone we talked to told us how nice it was,” Kinnett said. “It was a good way to represent the true story of Christmas. The kids had smiles on their faces from the time they took the stage until they came off.”

Kinnett said the drive-in nativity was such a success, Hillcrest will likely make a live nativity of some sort and ongoing Christmas tradition for their children and community.

“Our church came together and did a great job,” she said. “They made it easy.”