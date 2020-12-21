Missouri Baptists to pray over ‘big cultural issues’ during 2021 legislative prayer service

JEFFERSON CITY – Lawmakers and citizens will gather for what has become a Jefferson City tradition when Concord Baptist Church, in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission, hosts the 16th annual Prayer Service for Missouri government leaders, Jan. 6, 2021, at 9 a.m. The event always marks the first day of each new session of the General Assembly.

“We will be seeking God’s blessing for Missouri’s legislative, executive and judicial leadership,” said Monte Shinkle, Concord’s senior pastor, former president of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) and a member of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee. Shinkle added that the time of prayer will focus on the “big cultural issues” that state leaders are faced with – for example, issues related to racial reconciliation, the COVID-19 crisis, just election processes, disunity within society and defending the sanctity of life.

The featured speaker for the prayer service is Jon Nelson, pastor of SOMA Community Church, Jefferson City, and current president of the Missouri Baptist Convention.

The prayer event is based on the writing of the Apostle Paul to Timothy in 1 Tim. 2:1-3, “First of all, then, I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.”

The prayer service is free and open to the public. The invitation-only breakfast that usually precedes the prayer service has been cancelled for the 2021 event.