MWMU pushes forward to equip churches missions

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri WMU board members want to push forward their support for international missionaries through the 2020 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering (LMCO). The topic resonated throughout Missouri WMU (MWMU) Board Meeting held at the Baptist Building here in November.

Along with an emphasis on LMCO, the board had a full agenda of reports from board members, consultants and specialists. Messages were also delivered by MBC Executive Director John Yeats, missionary speakers and retiring MBC staff.

Yeats brought news to the Board about the situation IMB is facing this year due to COVID 19. “It took $4 million to get IMB missionaries back home during the COVID pandemic,” Yeats said. “This was not a planned expense in their budget.”

Along with the additional expense, the adverse impact the pandemic is having on church worship service attendance makes the push for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering even more imperative this year.

In response, MWMU Executive Director Bonnie Carter asked for a call-to-action among the women present. Carter challenged them to hand write letters to more than 500 churches in the Missouri Baptist Convention, requesting financial support for LMCO. Lottie Moon was notorious for her relentless letters requesting support for her work in China.

Retiring MBC staff were also recognized for their contributions to MWMU during the board meeting: Teri Broeker, Spencer Hutson (unable to attend), Carla Martin and Mickey Hoskins were given gifts of appreciation.

Broeker served for several years as the WMU Preschool/Children/Student Missions Consultant. Her responsibilities will be distributed among four newly created consultant positions for preschool, children, RA/Challengers and students. The student consultant position is yet to be filled.

Other business during the board meeting included preliminary plans for the MWMU Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting. The event will be held April 9 and 10, at First Baptist Church Lake St. Louis. After the new year begins, more information and registration will become available.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults. WMU also wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve. Visit www.mobaptist.org/wmu for more information.