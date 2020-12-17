Online Youth Evangelism Conference set, Dec. 29

JEFFERSON CITY – High school and middle school church groups are being encouraged to participate in the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) online Youth Evangelism Conference (YEC), Dec. 29.

The virtual event will feature guest speaker Jay Barbier, youth ministry specialist with the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board. Micah Christopher will lead worship, and Christian illusionist Brock Gill will also perform throughout the event.

YEC will take place from 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., involving three main sessions and two breakout sessions. The main sessions will be livestreamed from Second Baptist Church, Springfield, although breakout sessions are pre-recorded and can be downloaded.

Youth groups are encouraged to gather at their churches, while using appropriate health precautions, to participate in the virtual YEC together.

To learn more about YEC or to register , visit www.mobaptist.org/yec. The cost is $99 per church. Registration will remain open until the event, Dec. 29.