Missouri WMU is still relentless for Lottie, after 175 years

JEFFERSON CITY – Relentless! The current WMU theme is evident by the efforts of the Missouri state branch to support mission education and efforts. Several representatives from the Missouri WMU attended the recent Baptist annual meeting to provide information to attendees about mission programs, and most timely, the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering (LMCO).

Missouri WMU President Jan Turner and Executive Director Bonnie Carter also gave reports to the general assembly.

“Missouri WMU is still encouraging and equipping individuals and churches to live a missional lifestyle,” President Turner said. “Our members are still involved in missions and promoting giving to mission offerings.”

“Our international missionaries especially need our support this year with all that is going on in the world,” Executive Director Carter said. “Many are wanting to be in their countries, but are unable due to travel restrictions, which is one of the reasons the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering is so important this year.”

The IMB has set this year’s Lottie Moon Christmas Offering goal at $175M. All of the proceeds of LMCO go toward supporting missionaries from entry through exit to partnership.

Carter said, now is the time to start planning how your church will contribute to this need.

“The Christmas Offering was founded by WMU in 1918 in honor of a missionary to China who urged churches to give unsacrificially,” Carter said. “LMCO is one of the three major mission offerings that our organization helps facilitate each year.”

Missouri WMU is ready to walk alongside churches of all sizes with an abundance of resources to help create and execute a fundraising plan.

Resources have already been mailed to churches, Carter said, and additional resources are available including downloadable videos. Carter recommends that churches display the poster that came in the mail, along with the church goal to remind members of the commitment.

The week of prayer guide, which begins Nov. 29, was also included in the information churches have received.

The IMB website provides some statistics that may be helpful to a church when considering their LMCO goal:

827 people groups have been engaged by IMB

535,325 people heard the gospel

12,368 new churches have been started

47,929 have been baptized

Visit mobaptist.org/wmu/lottie for more information and to order additional materials, or to contact Carter, or imb.org/lottie-moon-christmas-offering.