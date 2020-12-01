SBC offers free book, other stewardship resources

NASHVILLE – The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention is offering a free book and other resources to help churches reach and maintain financial stability. Ronnie Floyd, president of the SBC Executive Committee, has written a Bible-based, theologically sound stewardship emphasis designed to include two free resources every church may use regardless of size or location:

• A six-week sermon series

• A six-week curriculum for Sunday-school or small-group study

To enable Missouri Baptists to easily access and use these resources, the Executive Committee has created a digital church kit, which includes:

• A PDF copy of the book Ten Percent: A Call to Biblical Stewardship, which features the six-week sermon series and six-week curriculum. This book may be downloaded and distributed to everyone in your church at no cost.

• Promotional graphics for your church to use

• Bulletin inserts

• PowerPoint slides to accompany the sermon series

• Social media graphics to make sharing easy and effective

The SBC Executive Committee also is making a limited number of printed copies of Ten Percent available.

To download the free resources, or to order printed copies of the books, go online to sbc.net/stewardship.

“Your personal financial security and your church’s financial security are more certain when you follow God’s financial plan as revealed in Scripture,” says Floyd.

These free resources come at a crucial time, according to John Yeats, MBC executive director-treasurer. “Missouri Baptist churches face unprecedented challenges as they prepare to enter a new year,” he says. “The Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 lingers on and continues to affect the way God’s people gather for worship and serve their communities. At the same time, moral, social, political, and financial upheaval make it more difficult to plot a course of action for local churches and their networks, such as associations and state conventions.”

Meeting these challenges requires much prayer, collaboration, and biblical stewardship, notes Yeats: “It isn’t hard to understand that financially stable churches are better positioned to reach their communities for Christ, and to lock arms with other like-minded believers across the state and nation for the sake of the gospel.”

The free resources also may be downloaded at mobaptist.org/tenpercent.