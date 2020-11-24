‘Jesus before Bethlehem’: MBC launches Audible version of new resource

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention has just released an audio version of its popular printed resource, Jesus Before Bethlehem: What Every Christian Should Know About the Angel of the LORD.

Published earlier this year in print and Kindle editions through its imprint, High Street Press, Jesus Before Bethlehem is now available through Audible, the premiere audio-book platform, which may be accessed at Audible.com.

The book explores dozens of Old Testament appearances by a figure often identified as “the angel of the LORD.” This figure not only speaks for God; he speaks as God. He appears as a man, a voice from heaven, a flame within a thorn bush, and a divine presence in a pillar of cloud and fire – all of which come to us as Christophanies, or appearances of Jesus before Bethlehem.

The book addresses the question: What was Jesus doing prior to his conception in Mary’s womb? While we see the Father and the Holy Spirit actively engaged in human affairs across the pages of the Old Testament, the other member of the Trinity (Jesus) is foreshadowed in messianic prophecies but otherwise absent from the earth. Or is he?

Jesus Before Bethlehem is designed to show how the eternal Son of God has always taken a personal interest in those he created to be his imagers on earth.

John Yeats, MBC executive director, said: “I highly recommend this book to Missouri Baptists in general and to MBC church leaders in particular as a church-wide or small-group study. Christians often overlook the earthly ministry of Jesus prior to the Incarnation – or are completely surprised to learn of His many visitations to key Old Testament figures. Jesus Before Bethlehem encourages and inspires followers of Jesus as they explore his appearances to Abraham, Jacob, Moses, and other Old Testament figures.”

The book features 12 lessons that conclude with probing questions, making this an ideal resource for personal or group study.

Jesus Before Bethlehem continues to be available in print and e-book formats at Amazon.com and other retailers. Bulk orders of the book also may be purchased directly from the MBC at deeply discounted prices.

For more information, or to place a bulk order, send an email to cdowell@mobaptist.org.