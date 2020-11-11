Wives of ministry leaders get lesson on obedience through familiar words

ST. CHARLES – Every head bowed and every eye closed. These familiar words framed the humorous yet poignant message delivered by Bitsi Callahan, guest speaker at the event, “God Sees,” Ministry Wives Luncheon, which was held at the recent Missouri Baptist annual meeting in St. Charles.

Women in attendance were first treated to a fabulous meal and then entertained with worship music by Chris and Rebecca Perstrope of Connect Church of Fenton. Mrs. Callahan followed, virtually on a big screen, with words from Genesis 16, along with her own life experiences.

She had the women in her hand at the onset with the words, every head bowed and every eye closed. Obediently every well-trained Baptist woman in the room prepared for the prayer of invitation.

The drama of the struggle of Abram and Sarai to conceive was used by Mrs. Callahan to demonstrate how to overcome the Hagars in our personal lives. “Victory doesn’t come from defeating the Hagars, but rather in our obedience to surrender to God,” she said. “God gives us many tests and pop quizzes to grow us up.”

“God sees you and others in ministry see you, too,” were her final words of assurance to the group, along with “every head bowed and every eye closed,” as she led the women in a closing prayer.

Because many women in ministry are lonely and sometimes lack a confidant, the program ended with Sandy Hastings offering information about an independent group called Standing Stones Ministry. The service offers a place to share struggles and request prayer. Visit standingstoneministry.org.

The women left the event feeling refreshed and with the book, “The God of All Comfort,” by Hannah Whitall Smith.