Jeffress to headline 2021 Pastors’ Conference

BRANSON – Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of the 14,000-member First Baptist Church, Dallas, will be a featured speaker at the 2021 Pastors’ Conference scheduled for Oct. 25 at the Branson Convention Center here, Pastors’ Conference Vice President Ted Middleton, pastor of First Baptist Church, Lewistown, announced, Oct. 20.

“We are excited that Pastor Jeffress has agreed to speak twice during our Monday morning session,” Middleton said.

Jeffress regularly appears on the Fox News Channel and on the church’s television program “Pathway To Victory.”

Jeffress has authored 26 books and recently led First Dallas to complete a $135 million re-creation of its downtown campus. Jeffress earned a doctor of ministry degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctor of ministry degree fom Dallas Baptist University.

Bob Ingle, pastor of Waypoint Church in St. Charles is also scheduled to speak. Others will be announced at a later date.