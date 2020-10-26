HLGU trustees hear positive enrollment report, approve budget

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – The Hannibal-LaGrange University Board of Trustees visited campus, Oct. 9, for its annual fall Board of Trustees meeting.

“I was very pleased with today’s meeting,” said Anthony Allen, HLGU president. “We have a very capable and engaged board here at the University, and they have done yeoman’s service this year during COVID-19. We’re able to see many of our projects we’ve worked diligently over the last year come to fruition.

The meeting began with a reaffirmed commitment of partnership between HLGU and the Missouri Baptist Convention. MBC Executive Director John Yeats presented the University with a check for $5,000.

The board heard reports from each of the vice presidents on university activities, specifically identifying challenges overcome due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Allen reported on how the University did hold graduation over the summer and that fall intercollegiate athletics have continued.

Trustees heard about the Jefferson City Correctional Center ministry that kicked off with a full class in its inaugural year. The ministry will be undergoing an accreditation process in the spring.

Trustees heard the following reports:

• The institution received full reaccreditation this fall.

• 82 new webcams have been commissioned and installed across campus for virtual learning as a result of COVID-19.

• Despite COVID-19, HLGU has only eight fewer students this fall semester than the previous spring semester.

• The University completed several items in the first year of its 5-year strategic plan, including hiring to fill several new positions, appointing a director of community engagement and church relations, and comprehensively reviewing the financial aid program.

• The Founders Scholarship has been implemented, which will give a full-ride scholarship to two incoming students.

Following reports, the trustees voted to approve a feasibility study into a potential $6.5 million Strength for the Future capital campaign that would help go toward endowments, capital campaigns, program/faculty development, and Knowledge for Service programming and projects, which includes supporting the Jefferson City Correctional Center ministry.

“We talked about the Strength for the Future capital campaign that will support and undergird the strategic plan of the University,” Allen said. “I’m very excited about this silent phase where the institution will be presenting our case to our donor base and our friends. I’m looking forward to coming back with a finalized capital campaign that we can begin to execute beginning next March.”

The board additionally voted to approve the creation of the 2021-22 budget. They also voted to allow HLGU administration to make potential changes to the employee health insurance coverage.

The board ended Friday’s meeting with the honoring of four members of the board of trustees who are rotating off the board this year: Phil Bray, Tim Smith, Joel Russell, and Tom Rains.

“It is always a pleasure working with people who not only care about the institution, but participate financially and creatively with their time, talent, and energy,” said Tyler Foster, chairman of the board of trustees.

The next board of trustees meeting will be held March 11-12, 2021.