FTC Luncheon to be hosted at MBC Pastors’ Conference

ST. CHARLES — Join Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary at a luncheon in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference on October 26. Hear from Midwestern’s President Dr. Jason K. Allen and President of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee Ronnie Floyd.

This catered lunch will be from 11:15am to 12:15pm at the St. Charles Convention Center. Lunch is free and all registered participants will receive a free book at the event.

Learn more at the Midwestern Seminary website:

https://www.mbts.edu/event/ftc-luncheon-at-mbc-pastors-conference/?fbclid=IwAR1oBxldc81X9NupO03OP7EmITxtEMG76Eq–SO2a8wIo-Ns-pRfiTrKMXw