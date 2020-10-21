Harrison to be nominated for MBC second vice-president

OZARK – Lane Harrison, founding and lead pastor of Life Point Church here, will be nominated for second vice president of the Missouri Baptist Convention, according to Josh Hall, pastor, Selmore Baptist Church, Ozark, who will make the nomination.

“Under Lane’s direction, LifePoint Church has grown from a church plant of 35 people in 2004, to a thriving church of several hundred in attendance each week,” Hall said. “Lane holds to the inerrancy of God’s Word, and leads his church to engage in God’s mission at home and abroad, including support for the Cooperative Program.”

Harrison has served in vocational ministry for more than 31 years in churches in Arkansas, Texas and Missouri, serving as a lead pastor for 19 of those years. He has led churches on many mission trips domestically and abroad. He serves on the board of trustees for Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City. Harrison earned a bachelor of arts in biblical studies with biblical languages with a music minor from Quachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia, Ark., in 1993, a master of divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas in 1997 and a doctor of ministry in applied theology and expository preaching from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C., in 2015.

Harrison has been married to his wife, Christin, for 27 years. They have two children in college, Joshua and Bethany.