Baptist Home promotes two staff members to VP positions

IRONTON – The Baptist Home Corporate Office is pleased to announce that Mr. Karl Snider and Dr. Ron Mackey have been selected to serve as new vice presidents for The Baptist Home. The announcement comes as part of Phase III of the ongoing Strategic Planning and Organizational Realignment spearheaded by Dr. Rodney Harrison, president, Dr. Glenn Miller of Miller Management, and Randy Mayes, of DRYVE Leadership Group.

Karl Snider, who is a certified public accountant with an MBA from Maryville University in St. Louis, has been promoted to Vice President for Operational Resources and will oversee all internal operations of The Baptist Home. He will provide leadership in all areas related to compliance, information technology, accounting, auditing, budgeting, and human resource management. Karl has extensive knowledge of the ministry having served at The Baptist Home for 36 years, starting as a bookkeeper in 1984 during Ed Goodwin’s tenure as superintendent. In 1998, he was promoted to office manager and in 2006, he became the chief financial officer for The Baptist Home and The Baptist Home Foundation.

When asked about this next step in his journey with The Baptist Home, Karl said, “We have come a long way from ink and paper. We have made significant improvements in time and efficiency, and this next step will continue the process. I have always felt a calling to serve at The Baptist Home.”

Former Director of Advancement Ron Mackey is now the Vice President of Community Engagement and will provide leadership to all external functions of The Baptist Home related to fundraising, communications, community relations, and pastoral care. Ron also has extensive knowledge of the inner workings of The Baptist Home having served as a trustee of The Baptist Home from 2002-2008 and a director of The Baptist Home Foundation from 2008-2010. He became an employee of The Home in 2010 when he was hired to be the Advancement Officer for Eastern Missouri. In 2014, he was promoted to Director of Advancement and was instrumental in the acquisition of the property and development of the new The Baptist Home-Ashland campus. Ron holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

In response to his new role at The Baptist Home and the Strategic Planning process, Ron shared, “This has been the most interesting consultant process that I’ve ever been a part of. The focus has been on practical application rather than on high-minded philosophical statements. I am excited to have the opportunity to continue serving The Baptist Home.”

President Harrison noted, “Throughout the board approved transition process, we have sought to honor the past while reorganizing for growth and sustainability. These promotions reflect a commitment to the quality personnel God has called to The Baptist Home over the years, while providing an opportunity for these leaders to have greater ministry impact.” In addition to the promotions, Harrison also announced the new executive leadership team for The Baptist Home consisting of Snider and Mackey, as well as Campus Administrators Ruthie Meyers, Sonya Newton, Sherri Snider, and Derek Tamm, and Communications Director Becky Barton.

Under the direction of Dr. Harrison and consultants, Dr. Miller and Randy Mayes, the Strategic Planning Task Force has worked through the difficult but necessary process of reviewing The Baptist Home’s mission, vision, and core values, as well as more recently, the development of a new Corporate Organizational Chart and the transitioning of the corporate offices to Jefferson City to assist with streamlining The Home’s decision making process and overall efficiencies.