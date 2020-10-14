New “Against the Tide” documentary finds God in age of science

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Christian Newswire) – The documentary motion picture “Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science” will be showcased in theaters nationwide for a special one-night-only event, Nov. 19.

“Against the Tide” takes viewers on a journey, following acclaimed University of Oxford mathematician, author, and philosopher Dr. John Lennox and veteran Hollywood actor, director, and producer Kevin Sorbo as they travel from Oxford to Cambridge and to Israel, experiencing firsthand many of the sites and facts that are essential to understanding the complementary relationship between science and faith.

In “Against the Tide,” Lennox breaks down the arguments and issues most often cited in apologetics debates, reflecting on several very public, sold-out encounters he has had with well-known atheists Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Peter Singer, and Michael Shermer, among others. Sorbo probes Lennox on the issues, and together they discuss, dissect, and discover answers to the most compelling apologetics questions.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to register for movie updates, please visit http://againstthetide.movie.