MBC annual meeting confirmed for St. Charles, SBTS’s Mohler among speakers

ST. CHARLES – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) 2020 annual meeting is confirmed for Oct. 26-27 at the St. Charles Convention Center, according to John Yeats, MBC executive director.

The theme for the meeting is “Jesus Saves!”

Barring any last-minute restrictions or cancellation notices from local or county officials, the annual meeting and all related events are to take place as previously announced.

“We are so grateful for the coordinated efforts of the St. Charles Convention Center, the Embassy Suites Hotel, the MBC Executive Board, our Missouri Baptist institutions, and our state missionary staff to ensure a safe and welcoming environment,” Yeats said.

“We are working closely with the convention center and hotel staffs. In addition, we are offering face coverings to anyone who doesn’t bring their own, practicing social distancing, making hand sanitizer widely available, putting special cleaning protocols in place, and arranging seating for maximum health.”

Face coverings are required at the annual meeting, in keeping with official COVID-19 restrictions in St. Charles.

Yeats encourages all MBC churches to attend the annual meeting and to bring their full complement of messengers. “There is plenty of space for all of the family to gather,” reports Yeats said.

Southern Seminary’s Mohler among speakers

The MBC announced late last month that Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, will be a featured speaker at the annual meeting. Mohler is schedule to speak at 3:10 p.m., Oct. 27.

Other featured speakers include:

• Ronnie Floyd, president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, is the featured speaker Monday afternoon;

• Jeremy Muniz, MBC president and senior pastor of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield, and MBC Executive Director John Yeats address the convention on Monday evening; and

• Michael Byrd, pastor, Faith Community Bible Church, St. Louis, speaks on Tuesday morning.

The Ridgecrest Worship Team leads worship on Monday. The Apostles Church Band leads worship on Tuesday.

For more information about the annual meeting, visit mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.