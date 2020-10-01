Pastor urges prayer ahead of election

PITTSBURG – Pastor Larry E. Graves of the Pomme De Terre Southern Baptist Church here is urging Missouri Baptist churches to fast and pray ahead of the November elections.

Graves is leading his church to fast and pray for 40 days, beginning Sept. 24-Nov. 2.

“America is at a pivotal point in our nation’s history,” Graves told The Pathway. “… The nation’s problems can only be fixed by the people of God. If we want our nation healed and if we want a great awakening to occur in our land, then it is up to the people of God to ‘humble themselves and pray, and seek God’s face, and turn from their wicked ways….'”