SBU submits revised bylaws, articles to MBC

New governing documents affirm BF&M 2000 as statement of faith

BOLIVAR – During an executive session of the Southwest Baptist University’s (SBU) board of trustees on Sept. 15, the board approved revised Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws. The vote concludes a lengthy process of intense study that went into consideration and approval of the revisions.

SBU’s new governing documents affirm the Baptist Faith & Message 2000 as the university’s statement of faith.

The governing documents have been approved by the Executive Board of the Missouri Baptist Convention and the revised Articles and Bylaws have now been placed on the business agenda for final approval by Missouri Baptist messengers at their annual meeting in St. Charles, Oct. 26-27.

“For over a century, SBU has enjoyed a close relationship with our Missouri Baptist family,” said Ryan Palmer, SBU board of trustees chairman. “These documents reassure our Baptist family of our desire to move forward harmoniously. They also reinforce our commitment to the mission of being a Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society.”

MBC Executive Director John Yeats expressed gratitude for the work of the SBU trustees in revising their governing documents.

“Missouri Baptists are standing to applaud your work and desire to go forward toward building cooperative ministries of biblical orthodoxy and excellent professionalism to serve our Lord and communities into the future,” he told leaders of the SBU trustee task force responsible for overseeing the documents’ revisions.

MBC President Jeremy Muniz told The Pathway, “God has blessed the historic partnership between SBU and the MBC over the years. I am thankful for the diligence of SBU’s trustees to complete this project during a challenging season (the COVID-19 pandemic) and I believe wholeheartedly that these governing documents will facilitate decades of healthy collaboration between SBU and the MBC. The cooperation between SBU and the MBC has been and will continue to be a key part of Missouri Baptists’ Kingdom work.”