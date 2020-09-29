Resound Network to host panel at annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – The Resound Network, formerly known as the Missouri Baptist Revitalization network, is hosting a panel discussion during the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting, Oct. 26.

The Resound Network Panel discussion begins at 9 p.m. in Windsor II on the lower level of the Embassy Suites, which is the host hotel for the annual meeting.

Panelists will discuss biblical principles and current issues in church revitalization and replanting.

Registrants will be entered to win a set of revitalization and replanting resources.

To register or learn more, visit www.resoundnetwork.com or contact Brandon Moore at bmoore@mobaptist.org.

