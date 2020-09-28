Pathway columnist’s latest book shares stories of biblical love

BRANSON – Pathway columnist Pat Lamb has released her latest book, Love is ….

Along with writing the “Raising Children” column in The Pathway, Lamb is the author of several books, as well as a columnist for local newspapers in the Branson area.

Her book, Love is…, is a compilation of true short stories that illustrate individuals expressing true love as described in the Bible. Jesus told us in the New Testament that the greatest commandment is to love God with our heart, soul, and mind. He also said that the second greatest is to love your neighbor as yourself. “The stories come from my observances throughout my life,” the author says.

The first review gave the book four stars and commented that it is comforting and encouraging to read the acts of so many loving people. It is an uplifting book to read not only for pleasure, but the stories could be used as devotionals to encourage others to live in a way as to demonstrate God’s love.

The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, www.patlambchristianauthor.com or by contacting the author directly.

This is Mrs. Lamb’s sixth book. Other books she has written are: Let the Children Come; Children, Come to Me; When the Stars Fall Down; Widening the Church Doors to Teach the Narrow Way; and My Thinking Book (A daily devotional book for children)