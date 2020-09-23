MBC to host New Pastors’ Dinner

ST. CHARLES – New pastors in Missouri and pastors new to Missouri, along with their wives, are invited to a New Pastors’ Dinner, which takes place during the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual meeting. The dinner is set to take place at the St. Charles Convention Center here at 5 p.m., Oct. 26.

Directors of Missions are also invited to the event.

While this is not an event for children, the Disaster Relief Childcare team has graciously offered childcare and are providing dinner for the children during this time.

There is no registration fee for the event, but participants should register in advance at https://mobaptist.org/new-pastors.