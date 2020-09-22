Williams to be nominated for MBC 1st vice president

ST. CHARLES – Chris Williams, pastor of Fellowship Church in Greenwood/Raymore, will be nominated for the office of Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) first vice president during the MBC annual meeting at the St. Charles Convention Center here, Oct. 26-27.

Malachi O’Brien, pastor of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Harrisonville, told The Pathway in early September that he will make this nomination during the annual meeting.

Sharing his intentions to nominate Williams, O’Brien wrote in a press release that, ever since Williams became senior pastor of Fellowship Church, “it has experienced explosive growth.”

“In the last nine-years the church has gone from under 100 people in attendance to over 1100 people in weekly worship (pre-COVID-19) and from one location to two locations,” he said. “Fellowship Church in 2019 gave $70,891 to the Cooperative Program, and they have given $52,065 through August 2020, and another $50,000 to non-SBC causes. They are one of the leading churches in giving to the Missouri Missions Offering (MMO), and in 2019 the church was the second largest giver to MMO.”