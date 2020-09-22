Special hotel rates available for MBC annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Special hotel rates are available for a limited time to messengers and guests attending the Missouri Baptist Convention Annual Meeting at the St. Charles Convention Center (located at 1 Convention Center Plaza) here, Oct. 26-27.

Hotels with special group rates are listed below:

Comfort Suites

1400 South Fifth Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

636-949-0694

$89 + Tax

Group Name: Missouri Baptist Convention / Group Code: RL89L2

Best Western Plus The Charles Hotel

1425 South Fifth Street

St. Charles, MO 63301

636-946-6936

$99 + Tax

Group Name: Missouri Baptist Convention

Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis St. Charles

380 Mulholland Drive

St. Charles, MO 63303

636-724-5772

$145 + Tax

Group Number: 2400749

Tru by Hilton St. Charles

333 Cambelback Road

St. Charles, MO 63303

636-669-2500

$108 + Tax

Group Name: MO Baptist Convention 2020 / Unique Code: MBC

Embassy Suites (Host Hotel)

2 Convention Center Plaza

St. Charles, MO 63303

636-946-5544

No Special Rates

To learn more about directions, parking and lodging at the 2020 MBC annual meeting in St. Charles, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/lodging-parking.