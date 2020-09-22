Special hotel rates available for MBC annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Special hotel rates are available for a limited time to messengers and guests attending the Missouri Baptist Convention Annual Meeting at the St. Charles Convention Center (located at 1 Convention Center Plaza) here, Oct. 26-27.
Hotels with special group rates are listed below:
Comfort Suites
1400 South Fifth Street
St. Charles, MO 63301
636-949-0694
$89 + Tax
Group Name: Missouri Baptist Convention / Group Code: RL89L2
Best Western Plus The Charles Hotel
1425 South Fifth Street
St. Charles, MO 63301
636-946-6936
$99 + Tax
Group Name: Missouri Baptist Convention
Drury Plaza Hotel St. Louis St. Charles
380 Mulholland Drive
St. Charles, MO 63303
636-724-5772
$145 + Tax
Group Number: 2400749
Tru by Hilton St. Charles
333 Cambelback Road
St. Charles, MO 63303
636-669-2500
$108 + Tax
Group Name: MO Baptist Convention 2020 / Unique Code: MBC
Embassy Suites (Host Hotel)
2 Convention Center Plaza
St. Charles, MO 63303
636-946-5544
No Special Rates
To learn more about directions, parking and lodging at the 2020 MBC annual meeting in St. Charles, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/lodging-parking.