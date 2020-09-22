MMO supports campus ministries, church revitalization

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 18 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 1 Chronicles 29:9 – “Then the people rejoiced because they had given willingly, for with a whole heart they had offered freely to the Lord.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Free food and the Bread of Life

Like four-year universities in Missouri, technical colleges need missionaries and Bible studies, too. Students studying automotive technology, aviation, heating/air conditioning and welding need to hear the gospel as they prepare for their careers. The good news is that local churches can reach these students with meals and Bible studies.

Missionaries from MBC’s Collegiate Ministries are consulting with Luke Finley of Phoenix, Ariz., to learn how it’s done. Finley has successfully launched technical-school initiatives in three states. He uses a simple process of offering free food and Bible study, and it has proven effective.

Finley saw a student come to Christ at a technical school in Wyoming. That student now lives in New London, Mo., and is active in a local church.

Pray for:

• New ministries at Missouri’s technical schools

• MBC-affiliated churches to help minister to students in their communities

Intentional discipleship is key

MBC missionaries Jim Misloski and Brandon Moore lead a network of church revitalizers who help struggling churches find a new lease on life. Directors of missions are part of this expanding ministry.

Moore leads the team to implement a collaborative process where churches are helped to discover customized solutions to experience revitalization.

He led a church revitalization at First Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, where the congregation was struggling with 40 in attendance. In four years, the church doubled in size and began new ministries. “Intentional discipleship is key,” says Moore.

Directors of Missions and the MBC Church Revitalization Network stand ready to help churches needing assistance.

Pray for:

• Missouri Baptist churches that have plateaued or declined

• Effective ministry for members of the revitalization network