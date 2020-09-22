Ministry Wives’ Luncheon slated for Oct. 27, Bitsi Callahan to speak

ST. CHARLES – The 2020 Ministry Wives’ Luncheon is slated to take place at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 27, in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting. The luncheon will take place in rooms D1-D3, on the upper level, in the St. Charles Convention Center here.

The featured speaker for the event is Bitsi Callahan, a pastor’s wife at Encounter Church, Arnold.

Worship will be led by Chris and Rebecca Perstrope of Connect Church in Fenton. Chris is the founding pastor of Connect Church, as well as a multiplying churches missionary with the MBC.

Cost for the luncheon is $20. Please register by Oct. 21 at https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/ministry-wives-lunch/.

For additional information, contact Stacy Seaton via email at sseaton@mobaptist.org or via phone at 573.636.0400, ext. 336.