‘Contactless check-in’ option available at annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – The Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) is offering a way for pre-registered messengers to check in at the MBC annual meeting here, Oct. 26-27, with as little personal contact as possible.

The “contactless check-in” process is an attempt to make the annual meeting safer for messengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

How it works

In order to participate in the MBC’s “contactless check-in” process, messengers must pre-register either online or through the mail. The MBC sent letters explaining the pre-registration process to MBC churches, which should have arrived on Sept. 4.

Those who pre-register online will be given an option to print an attendee registration card or have it sent to their email address. Those who pre-register through the mail will receive the registration card from the MBC via email.

This registration card contains a barcode. When pre-registered messengers check in at the MBC annual meeting, they will go through a special “contactless check-in” booth, where they will simply scan their barcode and pick up a bag with material about the annual meeting.

Messengers who did not pre-register, as well as all visitors, will go through a separate booth to check in for the annual meeting.

To learn more about pre-registration or the “contactless check-in” option, contact Tamara Parry at tparry@mobaptist.org or 573-636-0400, ext. 365. There will also be a Help Desk available at the annual meeting for all messengers and guests.