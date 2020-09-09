MWMU supported by Missouri Missions Offering

JEFFERSON CITY (MWMU) – Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) churches are being lovingly petitioned to support the Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering (MMO), a statewide campaign underway now. Free promotional resources, still available through the MBC, can assist churches with a plan to contribute towards God’s work.

The theme Scripture verse for the September offering emphasis is 1 Chronicles 29:9, “…for with a whole heart they had offered freely to the Lord.”

“MMO supports 18 ministries,” Missouri Woman’s Missionary Union (MWMU) President Jan Turner said. “Included among these ministries are Christian foster care, rescue from human trafficking, disaster relief and Missouri WMU.”

Turner suggests that churches follow the simple six-step promotional plan, which is available at the MBC website. Together we can help MBC reach the goals of increasing the number of churches participating this year to 900, and raising a collective donation of $725,000.

Here is the abbreviated six-step plan to success offered by MBC:

Make a promotional plan and set an offering goal. Order free resources at mobaptist.org, or call 800-736-6227 ext. 303. Show MMO videos. Promote the scripture and your church offering goal. Keep your congregation informed. Collect the offering and send it to the MBC by Dec. 31.

The free promotional resources offered this year include posters, handouts, prayer guides, videos and offering envelopes. Visit mobaptist.org for more information on how to order or download these resources.

“MMO is one of the three major mission offerings that our churches are encouraged to participate in each year,” Turner said. “As with all of these statewide offerings, Missouri WMU is ready to walk alongside your church to help create and execute a fundraising plan.”

In addition to the MBC aids, your church can also get assistance by contacting MWMU Executive Director Consultant Bonnie Carter at bcarterprov356@gmail.com.