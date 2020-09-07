‘Hurry sickness’ or waiting on God?

At the beginning of 2020, I was reflecting on changes I wanted to make and ways I hoped to grow over the upcoming year. My life was so busy and seemed at times to be almost out of control. I had heard the phrase “hurry sickness” and decided to do some research to see if I was afflicted with this “illness”. I found a checklist of symptoms:

• Constant state of worry/stress – check.

• Consistently multitasking – check.

• Always feeling rushed/moving quickly – check.

• Anxious when things didn’t move quickly enough (for me) – check.

• Overwhelming sense of urgency – check.

I was obviously suffering from hurry sickness! I found myself wondering, Is this what God wants for me? Am I called to do it all or am I called to slow down? I had opted for the former because I thought I didn’t really have a choice: three active children, full-time job, two Bible studies, weekly volunteering at church, volunteering at my children’s three separate schools, mom’s groups. You name it, I said “yes!” I said “yes,” even though I felt convicted to review my commitments, to prioritize, to ensure my God and my family knew that they were my priorities.

Then COVID-19 entered our lives. The world as I (we) knew it had changed. Meetings were cancelled, schools were closed, offices were shuttered, my husband was laid off. I was forced to slow down. Forced to prioritize. Forced to stay home. But I was still stressed, wondering how we would be able to minister to the young ladies and babies who so desperately need us.

I spent so much of the early COVID restrictions reflecting on Psalm 119: 81-82: “I am worn out waiting for your rescue, but I have to put my hope in your word. My eyes are straining to see your promises come true.”

And then God reminded me that He is good. He changed my view. He allowed me to see that I am blessed to slow down. Blessed to put family first. Blessed to stay safe in a home. Blessed to have what I need – even if it is not as much as I used to have. Blessed to minister to others. My eyes no longer need to strain to see that His promises do come true!

God has shown us new ways to do things at The LIGHT House! We have been able to provide virtual support to those who need it. We have been able to provide food boxes through connections with a local church. God has lavished blessings of financial support, grant opportunities and donations to ensure that every client is able to have her basic needs met. We have been able to provide treats, fellowship opportunities and education to residential clients. We have rolled out new virtual training opportunities that have allowed us to educate more than 200 individuals.

The mission statement of our agency is: “The LIGHT House is committed to serving God by responding to the needs of children, youth, and families to ensure all Life Is Given Hope for Tomorrow.” I am confident that even during this pandemic we are serving God, we are responding to needs and we are giving hope. I see our mission truly at work. That has not changed.

We are all hoping for the time when things feel “normal” again. When schedules start filling back up, I hope that anyone else who has struggled with hurry sickness in the past (or currently is struggling) can join me in working hard to:

• Prioritize: Is this what God wants for me?

• Focus: Do I hear His voice?

• Slow down or even stop: Am I resting as He has commanded?

This is what Jesus has promised us, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Yoke my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light” (Matthew 11:28-30).