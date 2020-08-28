MBC annual meeting letters sent, to arrive by Sept. 4

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist church leaders should watch the mail the first week in September for Annual Meeting letters from the MBC. These letters feature important information about the MBC Annual Meeting, to be held Oct. 26-27 in the St. Charles Convention Center.

The letters contain church user names and passwords for pre-registration, instructions for church leaders, COVID-19 information, and important news regarding changes in the pre-registration / registration process this year. The letters also provide information about the number of messengers each church is allowed.

This year, the MBC annual meeting will gather under the theme, “Jesus Saves!” based on Luke 19:10.

Featured speakers at the meeting include Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee President Ronnie Floyd, International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood and Pastor Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas.

For news and updates on the Annual Meeting, visit mobaptist.org/annual-meeting and watch The Pathway’s print and online editions.

The Pathway’s pre-convention edition, which will bring the latest news and information regarding annual meeting, is scheduled to release, Sept. 8.