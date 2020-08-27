Missouri WMU ‘Relentless’ in mobilizing missions

JEFFERSON CITY – For the upcoming year, “Relentless” will be the new theme surrounding Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) efforts, both at the national and state levels. “Relentless” was introduced at a recent Missouri WMU (MWMU) Board meeting, which included a mid-year review and decisions about both short and long-term goals of the organization.

Championing the June meeting held at the Missouri Baptist Building in Jefferson City were newly appointed MWMU President Jan Turner, along with Executive Director Consultant Bonnie Carter.

“The board meeting included a full two-day agenda,” Turner said. “Reports were shared by committees, regional consultants, specialists and foundation representatives about accomplishments since January, along with plans moving forward.”

“We are fortunate,” Carter said, “to have a group of women who have a relentless spirit to lead our Missouri WMU in furthering our mission objectives.”

During the meeting, the MWMU heard from special guests Katie Lisle from Spurgeon College and the Thrower family, IMB missionaries recently returning from Uganda.

Lisle shared a program offered at Spurgeon called Fusion. The program was started in 2005 to give direction to young Christians who are embracing the call of the gospel. After stringent education and training, these candidates are assigned to seasoned missionaries working in the field. The program fast-tracks interested incoming freshmen to become short term international missionaries.

Candidates in the Fusion program incur some additional expenses, Lisle said. Her responsibilities include acquiring sponsors to come alongside these students who can offer them prayer and financial assistance.

The Board meeting also included breakout sessions for a variety of committees. The Let’s Grow WMU committee introduced a promotional plan to the Board to help encourage churches to consider incorporating mission education into their curriculum.

“Try Before You Buy,” will be the new slogan used this year to introduce church leaders to the wide variety of resources offered by WMU. Residing on the National WMU website are free downloads of these resources, allowing churches to print samples before committing to a purchase.

Turner said throughout the year, MWMU will introduce churches to these online resources.

“I believe these free downloads are excellent opportunities for churches,” Turner said. “It allows churches to shop for the most appropriate resources for their needs. WMU offers curriculum for all age groups, toddlers to adults, and for all size groups.”

In addition to approving several actions, the Board approved preliminary plans for the 2021 Annual Meeting and Missions Celebration. Dates for the event are April 9-10, and the tentative location will be Windermere on the Lake of the Ozarks.

“The Board is hopeful to return to Windermere for its Annual Meeting,” Carter said. “We pray this location will work out, as so many women across Missouri have fond memories of this camp and will be thrilled to return here.”

Some additional events coming up include the MWMU Council Update Sept. 11-12 at the Missouri Baptist Building in Jefferson City; the Missionary Retreat Oct. 3-6 at Crosspoint Retreat Center in Rocky Mount; and the MBC Annual Meeting Oct. 26-27 in St. Charles.

For information about Missouri WMU or any of the upcoming events, contact Bonnie Carter at 660-414-6596, or bcarterprov356@gmail.com.

Offering WMU programs in churches can help create a passion for missions. To download a free sample of these programs and “Try Before You Buy,” visit the National WMU website, www.wmu.org.