MBC Historical Commission awards scholarship

CRYSTAL CITY – Madyson House, a member of Faith Baptist Church in Festus, has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Missouri Baptist University (MBU) by the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission.

She received the award after writing a research paper on a topic of Baptist history which was reviewed by the MBC Historical Commission. The award was made in May.

House wrote on the subject “Baptism in Missouri Baptist History.” She delved into the definition of baptism according to various religious traditions. She then came back to the Baptist understanding of this act of worship and act of obedience for a new believer. She noted there are different meanings and modes of the doctrine and tradition of baptism among various Christian faith communities.

She noted the practice of Missouri Baptist churches to baptize new believers is ingrained as a part of the denomination’s statement of faith, the “Baptist Faith and Message” document which is affirmed by denominational and church entities.

House concluded her paper by saying: “…Since Jesus’ time on earth, baptism has existed. The act of being washed in the water, this represents the shedding of a sinful life. Coming out of the water represents accepting the life that Christ gives up…Missouri Baptists emphasize the importance of (baptism).”

Dennis Hahn, chairman of the MBC Historical Commission said the Commission was pleased to award this scholarship with $1,000 of the funds coming from the MBC Cooperative Program budget and the remaining $1,000 from Missouri Baptist University.

This is an annual project of the commission. Usually they have three $2,000 scholarship awards available to students attending Hannibal-LaGrange University, Southwest Baptist University and Missouri Baptist University.

“This is the first year MBU has participated since coming back into the Missouri Baptist family,” Hahn said. “There were no applicants from HLGU and SBU this year,” Hahn said.

He added, “The MBC Historical Commission is interested in preserving the history of Baptists in Missouri. We want to encourage young people to also be interested in this history. Offering this scholarship is a way to help young people dig in and preserve the stories of Missouri Baptists.”

House said she is majoring in communications at MBU with a minor in worship studies. She is one of the worship leaders at her church, Faith Baptist, Festus.

She said she likes to write and do photography and is eager to learn more about all aspects of communication as she studies at the university. She said she enjoyed writing about the Baptist tradition and doctrine of baptism, and she feels it is an important part of the life of a new Christian.

“Baptism is not necessary to be saved by grace. In the Bible Jesus was baptized. Baptism shows faith and helps you show what you believe,” House said.

Hahn reminded Missouri Baptists to remember that this scholarship is available every spring and the deadline for applying for the three $2,000 scholarships is April 1. Applicants write a 5-10 page paper on some aspect of Missouri Baptist history. High school seniors as well as undergraduate students in the three Baptist universities are eligible to apply.

Applications and research paper guidelines are available on the commission’s website www.baptistparchments.org.